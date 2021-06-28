Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 378 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 13.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSM. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

TSM stock opened at $116.53 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $55.66 and a 12 month high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.02. The stock has a market cap of $604.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.3917 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 42.18%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

