Orange (EPA:ORA) Given a €16.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Orange (EPA:ORA) has been given a €16.00 ($18.82) price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 66.53% from the stock’s current price.

ORA has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on shares of Orange and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price target on shares of Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective on shares of Orange and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €12.72 ($14.96).

Shares of ORA stock opened at €9.61 ($11.30) on Monday. Orange has a 12-month low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a 12-month high of €15.80 ($18.59). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €10.36.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

