Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,109,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,778 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.44% of Aramark worth $41,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the 1st quarter valued at $850,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Aramark by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,302,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Aramark by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 269,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,183,000 after purchasing an additional 25,135 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,311,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,310,000 after acquiring an additional 97,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $38.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Aramark has a 12 month low of $20.31 and a 12 month high of $43.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 1.96.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is -258.82%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARMK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank raised Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.91.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

