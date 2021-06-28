Mutual Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,728 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Regions Financial by 1,538.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

In other Regions Financial news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,857,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,409.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RF. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.97.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $20.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.55. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $23.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.86.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.