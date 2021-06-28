Mutual Advisors LLC Has $323,000 Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 70.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,910 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

GPI opened at $158.09 on Monday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.00 and a fifty-two week high of $175.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.92.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.14. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 21.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.31%.

In other news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $765,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,013.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.83.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

