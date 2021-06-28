Blair William & Co. IL Sells 167 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 10,592 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $144.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.77 and a 12 month high of $149.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.90. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.67%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 25th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Stephens upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.17.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,551,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,392,856.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,595,008. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

