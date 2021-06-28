LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 573 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 57.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after buying an additional 16,606 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 42.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 75.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 222,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,723,000 after buying an additional 95,917 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 17.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on RNR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.00.

RNR opened at $151.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $142.61 and a 12 month high of $191.24.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.