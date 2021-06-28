Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 1,028 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 5.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Global Payments by 48.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments by 222.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Global Payments by 159.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Global Payments by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.57.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total transaction of $96,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GPN opened at $192.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $199.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.33 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The company has a market cap of $56.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 12.98%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

