Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 21,056 Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,056 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REGI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 272.1% during the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REGI. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.90.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $62.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $117.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 0.74.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $539.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.29 million. As a group, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $122,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 9,786 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,020,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,388 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,794 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

