LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 950 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 239.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 570.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RGA opened at $119.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.22. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $66.99 and a one year high of $134.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.81.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.90.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

