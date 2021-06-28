LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 457 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 38.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 456.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.14.

In related news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $778,126.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $180.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $189.62. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $98.37 and a 52-week high of $212.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.66.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

