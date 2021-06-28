LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 901 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $69,321,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 509.9% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 807,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,272,000 after buying an additional 675,288 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $43,479,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth about $20,708,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 755,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,769,000 after purchasing an additional 217,437 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $88.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.75 and a twelve month high of $123.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.44.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.13 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 750 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 1,517 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $132,707.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,646.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,867 shares of company stock worth $340,431 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

