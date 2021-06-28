Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPWH. Piper Sandler downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of SPWH opened at $17.70 on Monday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $18.46. The company has a market cap of $775.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.72.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $326.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.19 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 60.44%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,228,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 185.8% in the first quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,007,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,139 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 566.9% during the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,869,000 after buying an additional 1,275,500 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth about $22,106,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 384.3% during the 1st quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 1,400,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

