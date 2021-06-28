LS Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,686,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,692,000 after buying an additional 181,858 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,422,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,600,000 after buying an additional 129,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,105,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,976,000 after buying an additional 36,029 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,062,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,745,000 after buying an additional 79,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 813,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,856,000 after buying an additional 51,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.17.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $216.07 on Monday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $121.38 and a 1-year high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $233.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.88.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.19%.

In other news, EVP Gilles Morel sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.23, for a total transaction of $1,221,809.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,847.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 64,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.40, for a total value of $15,319,192.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,609 shares of company stock worth $50,730,909 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

