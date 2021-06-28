Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $79,000 Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 18.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $1,054,860.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,689,736.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $27,486.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,447,219.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,510 shares of company stock worth $3,839,054. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cowen raised their price target on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Argus raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.18.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $191.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.54. The company has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $139.76 and a 12 month high of $204.66.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

