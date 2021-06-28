Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,166 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 509.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after acquiring an additional 579,805 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $416,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Owens Corning by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Owens Corning by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 14,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist increased their target price on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.06.

OC opened at $96.65 on Monday. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $53.38 and a twelve month high of $109.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.06.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,531 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,217.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $982,395.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

