Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 224 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in Centene by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Stephens raised Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.91.

In other news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $499,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 424,808 shares in the company, valued at $27,612,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $1,779,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 89,883 shares of company stock worth $6,150,940. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene stock opened at $73.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.52. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $75.25.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

