Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,925 PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $448,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,229,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $517,000. Institutional investors own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PCT shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

PCT stock opened at $24.18 on Monday. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 8.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.11.

In related news, CFO Michael E. Dee acquired 2,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $50,000.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,936 shares in the company, valued at $50,000.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Melissa Westerman acquired 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.47 per share, with a total value of $199,158.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

