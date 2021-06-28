Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 9,115 SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 9,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of SCVX during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of SCVX during the first quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SCVX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SCVX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $927,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SCVX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,267,000. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCVX stock opened at $9.89 on Monday. SCVX Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $12.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.91.

SCVX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

