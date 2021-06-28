Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes $82,000 Position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ARYA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ARYA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III during the fourth quarter worth $5,425,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III during the first quarter worth $4,073,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III during the fourth quarter worth $2,833,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 65,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III during the first quarter worth $138,000. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARYA opened at $11.16 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.75. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $25.89.

In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 7,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $70,983.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 497,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,995,231.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased 5,666,988 shares of company stock worth $56,678,229 over the last three months.

About ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

