Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 178.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,571 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $6,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SQM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,236,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,370 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 280.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,435,000. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 173.3% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 410,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,127,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,954,000.

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $47.19 on Monday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52-week low of $25.46 and a 52-week high of $60.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 10.89%. As a group, analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and industrial crops.

