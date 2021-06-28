Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 148 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 192,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,501,000 after buying an additional 12,738 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 80,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 296,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,497,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $258,000.

SCHX opened at $103.70 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.45. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $71.66 and a 12 month high of $103.80.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

