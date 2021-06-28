Mutual Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 209,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,284,000 after acquiring an additional 21,485 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 65.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 75.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 6,816 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 389.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after buying an additional 31,723 shares during the period.

Shares of VOX stock opened at $143.85 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.77. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $89.15 and a 52-week high of $144.01.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

