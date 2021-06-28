Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Range Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Range Resources posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 320%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Range Resources.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.74 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.16.

NYSE RRC opened at $16.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.66. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $16.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $354,845.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,724 shares in the company, valued at $948,813.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 37,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $517,204.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,472.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,037 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Range Resources by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 199,410 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its position in Range Resources by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 129,978 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Range Resources by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,593 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Range Resources by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 42,122 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Range Resources by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,129 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. 89.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

