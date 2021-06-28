Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Will Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Paychex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.81. Paychex posted earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paychex will report full year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $105.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Paychex has a 12 month low of $69.96 and a 12 month high of $106.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.01. The company has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.00%.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $2,666,851.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,374,699.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $3,371,635.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,015 shares in the company, valued at $7,548,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,885 shares of company stock worth $17,653,610. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 69.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

