Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Position Reduced by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 48.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,578 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $5,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OLED. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 202,201 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at $1,144,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,041,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OLED. Citigroup raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $220.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 71.47, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $144.50 and a 1 year high of $262.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.17.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.63 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 16.39%. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

