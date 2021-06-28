Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $75.18 Million Stock Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 833,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,308 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $75,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 84,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 30.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 713,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,343,000 after purchasing an additional 168,037 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 142.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 61,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 36,062 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 464,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,228,000 after purchasing an additional 286,397 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. 74.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSM shares. TheStreet cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.20.

In other news, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $996,824.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,665.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 23,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $2,115,818.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,168 shares of company stock worth $4,832,563 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

MSM stock opened at $89.96 on Monday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.09 and a twelve month high of $96.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.11.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

