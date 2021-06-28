Citigroup Inc. Acquires 101,840 Shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 809.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,840 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.16% of ChemoCentryx worth $5,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down from $93.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $57.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ChemoCentryx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.43.

CCXI opened at $13.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.86. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $70.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.46 million, a P/E ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.45.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 91.54%. The business had revenue of $10.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.69 million. On average, analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Tausif Butt bought 10,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $120,222.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,222.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

