Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 18,270 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 512,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,270 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.30% of Primerica worth $75,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter worth $51,584,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 412,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,297,000 after buying an additional 222,637 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter worth $25,080,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,503,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,947,000 after buying an additional 100,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 462,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,887,000 after buying an additional 85,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 4,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.46, for a total value of $638,593.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 26,172 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,215.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joel M. Babbit sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total value of $175,142.00. Insiders have sold 22,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,622 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PRI stock opened at $155.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.08. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.63 and a 1-year high of $165.35.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $636.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.81 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities increased their price target on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.14.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

