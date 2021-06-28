Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) and Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Financial Survey

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) and Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Oppenheimer and Interactive Brokers Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oppenheimer 11.50% 23.47% 5.92% Interactive Brokers Group 9.39% 2.68% 0.26%

Oppenheimer has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Interactive Brokers Group has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Oppenheimer and Interactive Brokers Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oppenheimer 0 0 0 0 N/A Interactive Brokers Group 1 1 4 0 2.50

Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus price target of $80.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.08%. Given Interactive Brokers Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Interactive Brokers Group is more favorable than Oppenheimer.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.3% of Oppenheimer shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.8% of Interactive Brokers Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.8% of Oppenheimer shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Interactive Brokers Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Oppenheimer pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Interactive Brokers Group pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Interactive Brokers Group pays out 16.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Oppenheimer has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Oppenheimer is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oppenheimer and Interactive Brokers Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oppenheimer $1.20 billion 0.55 $122.99 million N/A N/A Interactive Brokers Group $2.48 billion 11.20 $195.00 million $2.49 26.76

Interactive Brokers Group has higher revenue and earnings than Oppenheimer.

Summary

Oppenheimer beats Interactive Brokers Group on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services. It also provides asset management services, including separately managed accounts, mutual fund managed accounts, discretionary portfolio management programs, non-discretionary investment advisory and consultation services, alternative investments, portfolio enhancement programs, and institutional taxable fixed income portfolio management strategies and solutions, as well as taxable and non-taxable fixed income portfolios and strategies. In addition, the company offers investment banking services, such as strategic advisory services and capital markets products; merger and acquisition, equities capital market, and debt capital market products and services; and institutional equity sales and trading, equity research, equity derivatives and index options, convertible bonds, and trading services. Further, it provides institutional fixed income sales and trading, fixed income research, public finance, and municipal trading services; repurchase agreements and securities lending services; and proprietary trading and investment activities. Additionally, the company offers underwritings, market-making, trust, and discount services. It serves high-net-worth individuals and families, corporate executives, public and private businesses, institutions and corporations, governments, financial sponsors, and domestic and international investors. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors. In addition, it offers custody, prime brokerage, securities, and margin lending services. The company serves institutional and individual customers through approximately 135 electronic exchanges and market centers. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

