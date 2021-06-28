Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Stake Lowered by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 642,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 19,959 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $6,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 37.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Genesis Energy in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Genesis Energy in the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Genesis Energy by 6,714.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 10,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

GEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesis Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Genesis Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Genesis Energy stock opened at $11.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.42. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.16.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $521.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.22 million. Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 19.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.96%.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

