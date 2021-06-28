Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $987,000 Investment in GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIGGU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of GigCapital4 during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,500,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GigCapital4 during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,442,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of GigCapital4 during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,454,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GigCapital4 during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,250,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GigCapital4 during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,221,000.

GIGGU stock opened at $10.21 on Monday. GigCapital4, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.05.

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

