Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,834 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,296,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,101,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 476.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,047,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345,021 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,336,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,799,000 after acquiring an additional 67,094 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $529,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,677,000. 68.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

BHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $29.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.45, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.74. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.86 and a 12 month high of $34.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.30.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 352.44% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, CFO Sam Eldessouky sold 17,000 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $538,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,702,029.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 121,198 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $3,857,732.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,228,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,159 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.