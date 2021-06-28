Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IOO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,071,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,389,000 after purchasing an additional 640,263 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,242,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,215,000 after buying an additional 341,204 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1,531.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 333,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,974,000 after buying an additional 312,957 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,946,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 147.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 47,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 28,368 shares in the last quarter.

IOO stock opened at $70.87 on Monday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $51.53 and a 1 year high of $70.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.85.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

