Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 9,283 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 460.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,283 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $989,033,000 after purchasing an additional 811,035 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 717,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,286,000 after purchasing an additional 16,369 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 180.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,147,000 after acquiring an additional 43,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter worth $1,809,000. 82.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total value of $783,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,841,153.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Shares of RS opened at $153.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.83. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $89.38 and a 52-week high of $181.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 35.67%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

