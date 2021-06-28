SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Holdings Lifted by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SITE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 167.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.78.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total value of $2,794,654.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,174 shares in the company, valued at $63,641,391.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 622 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $109,335.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,754.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 63,044 shares of company stock worth $11,047,884 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SITE opened at $168.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.64. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.60 and a 52 week high of $206.26.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.31 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

