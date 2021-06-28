Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 1,093 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,907 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JLB & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maximus during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,077,609 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,950,000 after buying an additional 80,191 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Maximus during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 263,374 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,451,000 after buying an additional 11,521 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 223,787 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $20,852,000 after buying an additional 115,364 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Maximus from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $92.28 on Monday. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $64.30 and a one year high of $96.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.55. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $959.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Maximus’s payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $993,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 24,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $2,255,393.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,418,493.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,301,200 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

