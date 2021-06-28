Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys New Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 13,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 442.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

NYSE PLTR opened at $26.78 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.83. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion and a PE ratio of 140.95.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.22 million. The firm’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 89,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $2,064,384.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,141,632. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 237,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $5,155,048.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 402,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,728,433.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,851,384 shares of company stock worth $201,956,944 over the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.