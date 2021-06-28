Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,021,282 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 319,657 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $72,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $31.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 26.57. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $75.49. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 1.41.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $88.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.94.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

