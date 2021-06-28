Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 352,292 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,528 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.07% of TopBuild worth $73,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 56,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,867,000 after acquiring an additional 12,119 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,816,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,945,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 1,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $234.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.42.

BLD stock opened at $191.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.54. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $104.52 and a 12-month high of $235.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.52.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.16 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $1,154,013.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

