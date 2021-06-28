1,606 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Airbnb by 142.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,829,000 after purchasing an additional 52,538 shares during the period. NexWave Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth $709,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Airbnb by 1,456.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after buying an additional 38,368 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb by 692.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 162,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,613,000 after buying an additional 142,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth $2,779,000. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.97.

In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $3,773,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 224,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,862,160.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 47,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $6,558,055.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 394,839 shares in the company, valued at $54,077,149.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,079,253 shares of company stock worth $297,195,142 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $149.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

