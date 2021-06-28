Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 295 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $67.60 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $67.09 and a 1 year high of $70.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.72.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.064 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

