Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $282,000 Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,428 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,717,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $955,005,000 after buying an additional 897,090 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,334,242 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $846,152,000 after purchasing an additional 459,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter worth $411,009,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Twitter by 4,567.7% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096,935 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Twitter by 101.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,198,398 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $330,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $570,560.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $500,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,136 shares of company stock valued at $4,660,230. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $67.93 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.06. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The company has a market capitalization of $54.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TWTR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $78.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Twitter to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.57.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

