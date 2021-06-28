Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys Shares of 4,379 Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,379 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,561,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $466,342,000 after acquiring an additional 155,981 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Globus Medical by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,441,759 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $420,132,000 after acquiring an additional 86,833 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Globus Medical by 41.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,520,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,783,000 after acquiring an additional 442,180 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Globus Medical by 4.9% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,489,462 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $91,855,000 after acquiring an additional 69,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Globus Medical by 33.7% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,448 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $78,781,000 after acquiring an additional 322,334 shares during the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $77.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.09, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.83. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.20 and a 52 week high of $77.73.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $227.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.89 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 11.33%. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James R. Tobin sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $1,799,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 121,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $8,680,931.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,031.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 295,543 shares of company stock worth $21,171,311. 25.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.