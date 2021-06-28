Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $134,000 Stake in Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,994 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crescent Acquisition were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRSA. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $2,100,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,123,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,827,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Crescent Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,652,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,779,000. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Crescent Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Crescent Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Shares of CRSA stock opened at $8.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.94. Crescent Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $13.11.

Crescent Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Crescent Funding Inc and changed its name to Crescent Acquisition Corp.

