Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition by 2,693.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 46,920 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management increased its position in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition by 187.1% during the first quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 78,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 51,472 shares during the last quarter. 57.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPSR stock opened at $9.80 on Monday. Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.82.

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer, healthcare, and technology, media and telecommunications industries.

