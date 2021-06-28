Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $122,000 Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 409 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth about $1,150,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,266,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,040,000 after purchasing an additional 21,110 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 38,683.3% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 30,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,033,000 after purchasing an additional 30,173 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 49.2% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 5,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 10.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $364.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $335.25. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $253.17 and a 52-week high of $366.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 24.43%.

MCO has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James upgraded Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.67.

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total value of $476,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,285. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total value of $1,511,397.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,140,160 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.