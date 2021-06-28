Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 98.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in PTC were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in PTC by 272.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,755,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,002,000 after buying an additional 1,284,537 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PTC during the first quarter worth approximately $220,629,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PTC by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,338,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,922,000 after buying an additional 56,710 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in PTC by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,782,000 after buying an additional 267,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in PTC by 6.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,076,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,136,000 after purchasing an additional 69,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on PTC in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on PTC in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $138.69 on Monday. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.18 and a twelve month high of $149.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 73.77, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.45.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. PTC had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $461.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC news, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total transaction of $794,142.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,377,464.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $36,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

