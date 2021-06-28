Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $1.03 Million Stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 62.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,335 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIR. Pathway Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,423,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 9.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 11.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,239,000 after buying an additional 111,047 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VIR. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

In related news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $63,291.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,284,242.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $414,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,948,802.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 82,238 shares of company stock valued at $3,683,843 in the last three months. 37.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VIR stock opened at $45.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.24. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $141.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.73 and a beta of -1.72.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 56.90% and a negative net margin of 537.47%. The company had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.53 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

Vir Biotechnology Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

