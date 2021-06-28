Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,611 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter worth $56,168,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,140,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,406 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,572,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,751,000 after acquiring an additional 553,956 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,288,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,622,000 after acquiring an additional 375,994 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,205,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,425,000 after acquiring an additional 374,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 70,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $2,400,931.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,427,539.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicole A. Kivisto sold 7,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $246,456.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,826,206.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,884 shares of company stock worth $3,235,369 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDU. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on MDU Resources Group in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NYSE:MDU opened at $31.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.29. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $35.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.72.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. MDU Resources Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 43.59%.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

